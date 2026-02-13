Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing
Entertainment
Arijit Singh just announced he's retiring from taking on any new playback singing assignments.
He broke the news on Instagram, but reassured fans he'll finish all his current projects.
The update took many by surprise, given his huge influence in Bollywood music.
Fellow singer Armaan Malik reacts to the news
Fellow singer Armaan Malik shared his support, saying, "Every artist is entitled to take decisions for their own career. More power to him."
"We are all with him." While fans might be a bit disappointed, Malik hopes Singh finds happiness in whatever comes next.
Even after announcing his decision not to take any new playback assignments, Singh was recently seen performing live in Kolkata—showing he's still committed to wrapping up what he started.