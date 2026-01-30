Arijit Singh going into 'politics for sure' amid playback retirement?

In a shocking move, celebrated Bollywood singer Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing. The news comes just days after the release of his latest song, Maatrubhumi, from the film Battle of Galwan. However, he clarified that he will continue composing music for films and work on independent projects. Now, reports suggest that Singh may be entering the political arena next.

Political plans Singh deciding if he wants to join Mamta Banerjee? According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the Singh said, "He feels very close to West Bengal. He is going into politics for sure." "But he hasn't decided whether to start his own party, or join Mamata Banerjee, whom he is very close to." "But yes, he is very keen to work for the betterment of the grassroots sections. For this, he thinks politics is the right platform."

Career update 'He uses his wealth to quietly help the needy...' The insider added, "He has earned millions and millions. But he doesn't spend a penny on himself." "He uses his wealth to quietly help the needy." Meanwhile, Singh recently directed a Hindi movie filmed in Bolpur, West Bengal. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, and his daughter Shora.

