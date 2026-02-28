'Raina': Arijit drops 1st independent song after playback retirement
What's the story
Acclaimed singer Arijit Singh, who recently announced his retirement from playback singing, has released his independent love song, Raina. The track is a collaboration with Sheykhar Ravjiani and was released under Garuudaa Music on Friday. The song marks their second collaboration after the success of Kasam Se in 2023. The song is composed by Ravjiani and penned by Priya Saraiyah.
Fan reactions
Singh's fans have been showering praises on social media. One fan wrote, "When words fail, music speaks for them," while another said, "Walk down memory lane kinda composition!! Beautifully sung ! Kya baat hai brothers! Congratulations." A third person wrote, "Couldn't resist messaging again as I'm already completely obsessed with this song! It gave me the happiest tears and absolute goosebumps."
Retirement announcement
On January 27, Singh announced his retirement from playback singing, leaving the music industry in shock. He shared the news on Instagram, writing, "I want to thank you for giving me so much love all these years as listeners." "I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on." Meanwhile, earlier this week, Singh clarified that his unfinished playback songs will be released throughout the year.