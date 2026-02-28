'Raina': Arijit drops 1st independent song after playback retirement

Singh's fans have been showering praises on social media . One fan wrote, "When words fail, music speaks for them," while another said, "Walk down memory lane kinda composition!! Beautifully sung ! Kya baat hai brothers! Congratulations." A third person wrote, "Couldn't resist messaging again as I'm already completely obsessed with this song! It gave me the happiest tears and absolute goosebumps."

Retirement announcement

Singh's retirement from playback singing

On January 27, Singh announced his retirement from playback singing, leaving the music industry in shock. He shared the news on Instagram, writing, "I want to thank you for giving me so much love all these years as listeners." "I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on." Meanwhile, earlier this week, Singh clarified that his unfinished playback songs will be released throughout the year.