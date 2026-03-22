Arijit to sing romantic track for Akshay's 'Bhooth Bangla'?
What's the story
Singer Arijit Singh has reportedly lent his voice to a romantic track in the upcoming horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar. The movie is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and directed by Priyadarshan. It will be released in theaters on April 10, 2026.
Emotional depth
'Singh's voice will add a soulful layer'
Kapoor believes that Singh's voice will add a soulful layer to the film's love story, reported News18. A source told the outlet that Kapoor chose Singh due to the "emotional depth" and "timeless appeal" required by the track. The song teaser is likely to premiere on March 23. Meanwhile, the first song from Bhooth Bangla, Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge, was released last month and gradually went viral.
Retirement announcement
Singh's retirement from playback singing
In January, Singh announced his retirement from playback singing, stating that he won't be taking any new assignments. However, he clarified that several unreleased and incomplete tracks are still in the pipeline. "The list of pending songs are not less, you know. I will have to complete a lot of songs... there are so many unfinished songs, they are gonna keep releasing until done." "Maybe through this whole year, maybe it will touch next year too," he shared on X.
Film highlights
Everything to know about 'Bhooth Bangla'
Bhooth Bangla also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and the late Asrani. The film marks the much-awaited reunion of Kumar and Priyadarshan, who have delivered several iconic comedies over the years. The teaser for Bhooth Bangla received positive reviews from fans for its nostalgic vibe and comic timing.