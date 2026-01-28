Arijit Singh takes a break from playback singing
Entertainment
Arijit Singh just announced he's stepping back from new playback singing gigs, sharing the news on Instagram and thanking everyone for their support.
While this move surprised fans and prompted reactions online, Arijit made it clear he isn't quitting music altogether.
So, what's next?
He'll finish his current projects—so you might get some releases from his current projects—and wants to focus on independent music as a "small little artist" from now on.
Fans and friends react
The announcement sparked a wave of reactions: Aly Goni pleaded "Nooo bro please nooo," and others are already looking forward to his indie tracks.
Fans summed up the mood with, "Abhi na jao chhod kar , dil abhi bhara nahi."