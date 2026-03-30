BTS's 'Arirang' scores biggest group sales week in 10 years

BTS has made history by debuting their latest album, Arirang, at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. This achievement marks the South Korean septet's seventh top rank on this prestigious list. The album sold over half a million units (physical and digital), with an impressive debut of 641K equivalent album units, including 532K in pure sales (physical and digital albums).

Record-breaking debut 'Arirang' breaks K-Pop US debut records Arirang has not only topped the Billboard 200 chart but also set a new record for the biggest K-Pop album debut in US history. The album surpassed BTS's own record set by their 2020 release, Map of the Soul: 7. Additionally, it marks the biggest sales week for an album by a group in over a decade.

Past successes BTS has 6 prior No.1 albums BTS has a history of success on the Billboard 200 chart, with six other albums also reaching No. 1. These include Proof (2022), Be (2020), Map of the Soul: 7 (2020), Map of the Soul: Persona (2019), Love Yourself: Answer (2018), and Love Yourself: Tear (2018). Arirang's chart-topping debut adds to this impressive list of achievements for the group.

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