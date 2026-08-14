Arjun Ayanki arrested in Ernakulam for allegedly threatening police officers
Entertainment
Arjun Ayanki was arrested by Kuttampuzha police in Ernakulam after allegedly threatening two police officers on social media.
He was already in jail for other charges and had also posted derogatory comments about the home minister.
The arrest followed a warrant while he was still behind bars.
Arjun Ayanki custody extended, car seized
Ayanki sent threats to station house officers of Kothamangalam and Oonnukal. The court later extended his custody.
Police also seized a car, linked to his attempt to evade arrest, and took it into police custody.