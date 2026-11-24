Arjun joins Yash Raj Films for musical directed by Sharma
Sara Arjun, who wowed everyone in Dhurandhar, is stepping into the big league with her first Yash Raj Films project.
She'll star in an upcoming musical love story directed by Maneesh Sharma (the guy behind Tiger 3).
Shooting is expected to begin in Punjab in January, and Ambrish Verma is also said to be part of the cast.
Arjun's 'Dhurandhar' success highlights rapid rise
Sara Arjun's maiden Yash Raj Films project marks a huge moment for her after her Dhurandhar success. Teaming up with a major studio and director shows just how quickly she's rising.
The film is an upcoming musical love story.