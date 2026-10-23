'Koffee With Karan 9': Arjun Kapoor to join Janhvi-Varun's episode
What's the story
The next episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 will bring together actors Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. But they won't be alone. According to India Today, Arjun Kapoor will also make a special appearance on the show. The two Bawaal actors will share the couch with host Karan Johar, while Arjun joins them for a special segment.
Past reunion
Half-siblings have previously appeared together in Season 6
This isn't the first time Arjun and Kapoor will be seen together on the show.
The half-siblings had previously graced Koffee With Karan Season 6 in 2018, which also marked Kapoor's debut on the chat show.
During that episode, they spoke about their family, personal lives, and their bond. The duo has the same father, producer Boney Kapoor.
New dynamics
This will be the 1st joint appearance of Kapoor-Dhawan
This time, however, Kapoor will be sharing the couch with her Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Dhawan.
While both have appeared on the show separately in the past, this will be their first joint appearance.
The duo has worked together on multiple films, and it'll be interesting to see their rapport in a chat show.
Show highlights
Everything to know about 'Koffee With Karan' S09
Koffee With Karan returned for its ninth and final season on October 14. The premiere episode featured Salman Khan, with Karisma Kapoor making a surprise appearance.
The second episode saw Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on the couch.
The show, which first premiered in 2004, has been one of Bollywood's most talked-about celebrity chat shows. The final season is streaming on JioHotstar.