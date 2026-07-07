'Your new journey...': Arjun Kapoor celebrates sister Anshula's wedding

Sibling bond

'Don't you ever worry cause she is watching over you'

Kapoor further wrote, "I have seen you grow up and become this wonderful woman who represents our Mom every step of the way." "Don't you ever worry cause she is watching over you and blessing you all the time..." "I'm always here, always got your back, and always making sure the smile never leaves." He ended with, "Love you, Your Arjun Bhaiya."