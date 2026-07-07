'Your new journey...': Arjun Kapoor celebrates sister Anshula's wedding
What's the story
Actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. As she embarked on this new chapter, Kapoor shared an emotional note on Instagram. He wrote, "To my Ansh, you will always be mine, but now I have to let you go...Today, you start your new journey with Rohan."
Sibling bond
'Don't you ever worry cause she is watching over you'
Kapoor further wrote, "I have seen you grow up and become this wonderful woman who represents our Mom every step of the way." "Don't you ever worry cause she is watching over you and blessing you all the time..." "I'm always here, always got your back, and always making sure the smile never leaves." He ended with, "Love you, Your Arjun Bhaiya."
Bridal ensemble
Anshula wore her mother's 42-year-old 'dupatta'
Anshula also shared pictures from the wedding ceremony, revealing that she wore her mother's 42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta. She wrote, "On a day that marked the beginning of a new family, it felt right to be wrapped in the one that raised me first." The bridal ensemble was designed by Tarun Tahiliani with Mohit Rai and Ruchi Krishna.
Cultural fusion
Wedding festivities began with 'Mata Ki Chowki'
Anshula and Thakkar's wedding celebrations began with a Mata Ki Chowki, followed by Punjabi and Gujarati rituals. The chooda and mehendi ceremonies were held on July 5, while the pheras took place on Monday evening (July 6). Their wedding reception will be hosted at Mumbai's Taj Lands End on Tuesday night.