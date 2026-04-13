'Sanjivani' star Arjun Punj returns to TV with 'Yaadein'

After a hiatus of over a decade, actor Arjun Punj returned to television with the show Yaadein. In an interview with Mid-Day, he spoke about his excitement for this new journey, his character in the show, and the nostalgia of working on a set similar to Sanjivani. "I'm honestly really excited...to have a show like this and to see myself on screen on a show like this, to have other options and a new beginning," he said.

Role details On his character Punj revealed why he was drawn to his character. "What I liked about my character is that he's a very chill guy...Though he's with Shrishti and their daughter is being taken care of by them and is in love with Shrishti, he's naturally very soft, kind-hearted, breezy kind of a guy." "Zyada tension nahi hai usko (He doesn't have much tension). And I think a problem solver, log tension lete hain (people take tension), and he just helps everyone out."

Emotional journey Returning to a familiar set Since Yaadein is also a medical drama, things got nostalgic for Punj. "My first look test...was on the set, and the moment I entered, it was so nostalgic because, you know, the Sanjivani set was very similar." "I'm like, 'Oh my god, what is this happening?' And as you just said, a 'comeback,' and that was a show which made my character really popular. And now this show with a similar setup, what better, I could have asked for?"

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