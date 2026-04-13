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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Sanjivani' star Arjun Punj returns to TV with 'Yaadein'
'Sanjivani' star Arjun Punj returns to TV with 'Yaadein'
Arjun Punj is returning to TV

'Sanjivani' star Arjun Punj returns to TV with 'Yaadein'

By Shreya Mukherjee
Apr 13, 2026
04:33 pm
What's the story

After a hiatus of over a decade, actor Arjun Punj returned to television with the show Yaadein. In an interview with Mid-Day, he spoke about his excitement for this new journey, his character in the show, and the nostalgia of working on a set similar to Sanjivani. "I'm honestly really excited...to have a show like this and to see myself on screen on a show like this, to have other options and a new beginning," he said.

Role details

On his character

Punj revealed why he was drawn to his character. "What I liked about my character is that he's a very chill guy...Though he's with Shrishti and their daughter is being taken care of by them and is in love with Shrishti, he's naturally very soft, kind-hearted, breezy kind of a guy." "Zyada tension nahi hai usko (He doesn't have much tension). And I think a problem solver, log tension lete hain (people take tension), and he just helps everyone out."

Emotional journey

Returning to a familiar set

Since Yaadein is also a medical drama, things got nostalgic for Punj. "My first look test...was on the set, and the moment I entered, it was so nostalgic because, you know, the Sanjivani set was very similar." "I'm like, 'Oh my god, what is this happening?' And as you just said, a 'comeback,' and that was a show which made my character really popular. And now this show with a similar setup, what better, I could have asked for?"

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Personal life

Keeping the secret

Punj also revealed how he and his wife, actor Gurdeep Punj, kept the news a secret until the official announcement. "Keep quiet, keep quiet, don't tell anyone, let it come out first then we'll tell," he remembered Gurdeep telling him. "Because there were a lot of hits and misses during the vibe," Punj explained. Yaadein is airing on Sony Sab.

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