'Dhurandhar': Arjun Rampal reveals team staying grounded amid success

The historic success of Dhurandhar has left actor Arjun Rampal emotional and grateful. Speaking to NDTV, he reflected on the film's overwhelming response and shared how the team has been handling its massive success. "I'm still pinching myself; you know what I mean?" he said. "I think for the whole team it has been phenomenal. Way, way, way beyond anybody's wildest dreams or imagination." "It just throws you into a sense of gratitude."

Team's reaction Rampal on the team's current state Rampal said the team is still in disbelief over their success. He added, "Oh yeah. They're all dudes, man. They're all Dhurandhars." "Everybody's in shock. There's so much dopamine going on." Interestingly, despite the film's success, some members of the team are making a conscious effort to stay grounded and reconnect with themselves on a spiritual level.

Spiritual journey 'The beautiful thing is that everybody from the team...' Speaking about the film's director, Aditya Dhar, Rampal said he has been seeking peace and balance amid the frenzy. "Aditya is going to temples because he loves spending time there." The actor also revealed that Vikash Nowlakha, the film's Director of Photography (DOP), has joined a monastery to get grounded. "The beautiful thing is that everybody from the team just wants to get grounded." "It's such a wonderful, beautiful high that we've all received, and now you just want balance."

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