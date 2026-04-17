Arjun Rampal to play Mallya-like character in 'Billionaire' series

Character details

'Arjun's character has not been named after...'

A source told the portal, "It's the first project that Arjun signed after Dhurandhar's success. It was an immediate yes after he heard the script." "While speculation suggests that his character is inspired by multiple personalities, the fictional drama borrows from the life of tycoon Vijay Mallya." "Arjun's character has not been named after any real-life persona, but people will be able to connect the dots." As per the insider, the makers are aiming for a "flamboyant and stylish look."