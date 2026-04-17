Arjun Rampal to play Mallya-like character in 'Billionaire' series
What's the story
After the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Arjun Rampal has announced his next project, Billionaire, on Amazon MX Player. The show will be helmed by Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal. According to a report by Mid-Day, Rampal will play a powerful business magnate in the show, inspired by Vijay Mallya.
Character details
'Arjun's character has not been named after...'
A source told the portal, "It's the first project that Arjun signed after Dhurandhar's success. It was an immediate yes after he heard the script." "While speculation suggests that his character is inspired by multiple personalities, the fictional drama borrows from the life of tycoon Vijay Mallya." "Arjun's character has not been named after any real-life persona, but people will be able to connect the dots." As per the insider, the makers are aiming for a "flamboyant and stylish look."
Preparation details
Rampal's 'character has gray shades'
Rampal will begin preparing for his role in May, spending three months on it before filming starts in August. The source added, "The character has gray shades; he rewrites the business rules to suit his requirements. Eventually that leads to his downfall." "The actor will undergo workshops before entering the world of business and boardroom conflicts." Billionaire is the first collaboration between Rampal and directors Mehta and Grewal.