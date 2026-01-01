Next Article
Arjun Sarja's 'Seetha Payanam' to release on Valentine's Day
Entertainment
Arjun Sarja's new film, Seetha Payanam, is set for a big theatrical release on February 14, 2026—just in time for Valentine's Day.
This action entertainer will be available in five languages: Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.
Where can you watch it?
Seetha Payanam is heading straight to theaters worldwide. There's no word yet about any OTT or streaming release.
Who's starring and what's special?
Aishwarya Arjun and Niranjan Sudhindra are making their Telugu debut as leads.
The cast also features Sathyaraj and Prakash Raj, with Dhruva Sarja popping in for a special role inspired by Lord Hanuman.
Plus, Anup Rubens returns as music composer after a break.