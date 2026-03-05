Arjun Tendulkar marries, guest list includes MS Dhoni, Amitabh Bachchan Entertainment Mar 05, 2026

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, got married at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

The guest list was packed with Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Lata Mangeshkar, alongside cricket legends including Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, and MS Dhoni—all there to celebrate with the family.