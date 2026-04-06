Arjun thanks crew after 'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹1,000 cr milestone

Arjun praises direction, casting, VFX teams

Arjun praised director Aditya Dhar for his vision and gave credit to Lokesh Dhar, Jyoti, and the entire direction and production teams for holding things together.

She also thanked DOP Vik and his camera crew for capturing all those epic moments.

Not stopping there, she highlighted casting director Mukesh Chhabra, costume designer Smriti Chauhan, plus the music, VFX, and safety teams.

Wrapping up her tribute with "You are the spine of this cinema," Arjun made it clear that big wins like this are truly a team effort.