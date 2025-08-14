Armaan Malik announces debut stadium concert, sets tour across India
Armaan Malik is celebrating 16 years in the music scene with his debut stadium concert in Mumbai on November 1, 2025, at Dome SVP Stadium.
Organized by Team Innovation and TribeVibe Entertainment, this show kicks off a new chapter for Malik as it's set to tour other cities after its Mumbai premiere.
'Cultural milestone' production to feature reimagined classics, fresh debuts
Expect a four-hour musical journey mixing Bollywood soul with global pop—think reimagined classics, English album tracks, and fresh debuts.
The production promises immersive visuals and cutting-edge stage design.
As Mohit Bijlani puts it, it's a "cultural milestone," while Shoven Shah calls it "an unforgettable experience that celebrates Armaan's brilliance in a larger-than-life setting."
Tickets are available exclusively on BookMyShow, starting at ₹1,000.