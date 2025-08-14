'Dhun' from 'Saiyaara' hits Spotify Global Top 100 Entertainment Aug 14, 2025

"Dhun," from the 2025 film "Saiyaara," just landed at #97 on Spotify's Global Top 100—a big moment for Bollywood music fans.

It's the second track from the movie to make this chart, with Mithoon composing and Arijit Singh on vocals.

Director Mohit Suri brings his hit-making touch again, following past successes like "Aashiqui 2."