Next Article
'Dhun' from 'Saiyaara' hits Spotify Global Top 100
"Dhun," from the 2025 film "Saiyaara," just landed at #97 on Spotify's Global Top 100—a big moment for Bollywood music fans.
It's the second track from the movie to make this chart, with Mithoon composing and Arijit Singh on vocals.
Director Mohit Suri brings his hit-making touch again, following past successes like "Aashiqui 2."
Chart success and film's performance at a glance
With nearly 50 million streams and a spot on Spotify's Viral Global 50, "Dhun" is connecting with listeners worldwide.
The film itself stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has raked in over ₹541 crore globally, and drops on Netflix September 12—so even more people can join in on the hype.