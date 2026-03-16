Armaan Malik calls 'Sarke Chunar...' commercial songwriting's new low Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

Singer Armaan Malik isn't holding back on his disappointment with the new song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil. After hearing it, he posted on X that this showed up on his timeline and he had to replay it just to make sure he heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low..

The track, which dropped on March 15, 2026 and features Nora Fatehi, quickly stirred up controversy for its suggestive lyrics and bold choreography.