Armaan Malik calls 'Sarke Chunar...' commercial songwriting's new low
Singer Armaan Malik isn't holding back on his disappointment with the new song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil. After hearing it, he posted on X that this showed up on his timeline and he had to replay it just to make sure he heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low..
The track, which dropped on March 15, 2026 and features Nora Fatehi, quickly stirred up controversy for its suggestive lyrics and bold choreography.
Lyrics and visuals draw ire of netizens
Many listeners found the lyrics vulgar and described the visuals and choreography as objectifying. Some even suggested a censor board ban.
Nora Fatehi's dance moves, especially her pallu-dropping steps, added fuel to the fire.
The mix of provocative words and choreography has led to widespread criticism online.
Who is Armaan Malik?
Armaan Malik is an Indian singer. Active in the Indian music industry.