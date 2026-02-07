Armaan Malik reacts to Arijit's retirement from playback singing
What's the story
Bollywood's beloved playback singer, Arijit Singh, recently announced his retirement from playback singing. While he has clarified that he will continue making music, the singer said he won't be taking up any more playback singing assignments. This sparked speculation about the reasons behind his decision, with some Reddit threads suggesting a "toxic" culture in music studios and overuse of Singh's voice as potential factors. Now, singer Armaan Malik has reacted to Singh's decision.
Personal choice
'Every industry has a dark side...': Malik
Speaking to Zoom, Malik said, "Every industry has a dark side to it. And obviously, the music industry is no stranger to that." However, he added that he hasn't personally experienced anything toxic in his career. "I think as another singer in the industry, I can't comment on why Arijit took that step because I also know him as a brother," he said.
Industry impact
'Even if he feels he has called it quits...'
Malik emphasized, "I think he has given us some of the best songs in the last decade." "Even if he feels he has called it quits on playback singing, I think he's left on a beautiful high. I see it in a very positive light." To recall, Singh took to his Instagram in January to say, "I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist." "I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."