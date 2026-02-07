Armaan Malik reacts to Arijit's retirement from playback singing

Speaking to Zoom, Malik said, "Every industry has a dark side to it. And obviously, the music industry is no stranger to that." However, he added that he hasn't personally experienced anything toxic in his career. "I think as another singer in the industry, I can't comment on why Arijit took that step because I also know him as a brother," he said.

Industry impact

'Even if he feels he has called it quits...'

Malik emphasized, "I think he has given us some of the best songs in the last decade." "Even if he feels he has called it quits on playback singing, I think he's left on a beautiful high. I see it in a very positive light." To recall, Singh took to his Instagram in January to say, "I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist." "I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."