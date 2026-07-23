Aronofsky's AI studio Primordial Soup raises $11 million to expand team
Entertainment
Darren Aronofsky, the acclaimed filmmaker, just raised $11 million for his AI-powered storytelling studio, Primordial Soup.
The company grabbed attention earlier this year with its quirky AI-generated shorts featuring Founding Fathers, and now plans to use the new cash to grow its team and ramp up production.
Investors cite Aronofsky's track record
Investors are interested thanks to Aronofsky's track record: his film for Las Vegas's Sphere brought in more money than even U2's shows.
Primordial Soup has teamed up with big names like Google Deepmind, Salesforce, and Time, aiming to create branded content that blends tech and storytelling in fresh ways.