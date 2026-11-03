Arora denies Ozempic and Mounjaro claims after 14kg loss
Entertainment
Amrita Arora just got real about her 14kg weight loss, denying speculation that she used drugs like Ozempic or Mounjaro.
Her transformation sparked a lot of buzz, but she insisted it was all about weight loss rumors.
Arora says she was worst version
Arora shared that she was the worst version of herself.
Even after stepping back from Bollywood, she has made appearances on her and her friends' social media accounts and was last seen on-screen on her sister Malaika Arora's reality show, Moving In With Malaika.