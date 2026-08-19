Arora joins 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha - Shri Ram Ki'

The announcement quickly stirred up debate on social media: some called Arora's casting "offensive" and compared it to past Ramayana controversies.

A Reddit user said, "Anjali Arora as Maa Sita? Seriously? Maa Sita is a deeply revered figure for millions. Casting choices for such roles should reflect dignity and sensitivity, not feel like publicity bait. This casting feels like a cruel joke on people's beliefs."

Still, a few fans are cheering her on.

The film hits theaters September 25, 2026, just ahead of another big-budget Ramayana adaptation arriving this Diwali.