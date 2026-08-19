Arora joins 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha - Shri Ram Ki'
Anjali Arora, known for her viral Kacha Badam dance and stint on Lock Upp, is stepping into the role of Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha - Shri Ram Ki.
Directed by Abhishek Singh, the film also stars Dev Sharma, Sheel Verma, Rajniesh Duggal, and Nirbhay Wadhwa.
Arora casting divides netizens
The announcement quickly stirred up debate on social media: some called Arora's casting "offensive" and compared it to past Ramayana controversies.
A Reddit user said, "Anjali Arora as Maa Sita? Seriously? Maa Sita is a deeply revered figure for millions. Casting choices for such roles should reflect dignity and sensitivity, not feel like publicity bait. This casting feels like a cruel joke on people's beliefs."
Still, a few fans are cheering her on.
The film hits theaters September 25, 2026, just ahead of another big-budget Ramayana adaptation arriving this Diwali.