Arshad Warsi reveals why he did 'King,' 'Bads of Bollywood'

Warsi said, "Maine kiya abhi Aryan aur King ke liye because I like Aryan and Shah Rukh. I like those people. If they'll ask me, I'll do it." He went on to praise both Aryan and Suhana Khan , calling them "gifted" and "special." "(Aryan) is a star without being an actor, and not because he's Shah Rukh's son. At a young age, he has multiple businesses running."

He also spoke highly of Suhana, who is making her big-screen debut in King. "There's not an ounce of bad behavior in both of them. They are bound to succeed. There's too much goodwill going on," Warsi said. The actor also praised Khan, saying, "He's one of those guys who has given my profession dignity." Meanwhile, Warsi was last seen on the big screen in Mastiii 4.﻿