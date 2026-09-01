'Ghamasaan' review: Arshad Warsi-Pratik Gandhi's film is gritty, exciting
What's the story
Tigmanshu Dhulia has returned to the director's chair after six years with the ZEE5 drama, Ghamasaan. Headlined by Pratik Gandhi and Arshad Warsi, with Rajpal Yadav and Ishita Dutta in supporting roles, the film is raw, realistic, and engaging. Warsi and Gandhi lead the film with utmost conviction, and the former goes against the grain to essay a notorious dacoit. The gamble pays off.
Plot
An honest cop chases a dacoit
Inspired by true events, Ghamasaan follows a dangerous dacoit named Maharaj ji (Warsi), who operates in Bundelkhand.
A ruthless, remorseless man, he employs shocking, stomach-churning violence to maintain his reign.
When STF officer Aditya (Gandhi) is sent to maintain peace in the region and capture Maharaj, a cat-and-mouse chase begins.
Dutta plays Aditya's wife, Aparna, while Yadav essays his informer, Kalika.
#1
Warsi is excellent as the antagonist
Warsi might be everyone's favorite comic performer, but he has always been much more than that.
Here, he does the trick with limited dialogue; most of his performance emanates from his deadly laugh and smirks.
We hear of Maharaj repeatedly before we meet him, and when we finally do, we understand why he's such a dreaded, mythic figure.
Warsi makes the character intimidating.
#2
Gandhi delivers yet another assured performance
Aditya is the perfect foil to Maharaj.
A courageous officer determined to nab the goon, he's a lone wolf pitted against a corrupt system.
The ever-dependable Gandhi glides into the role, and although Maharaj and Aditya never meet properly, their rivalry is well-established through their calls alone.
Another experienced actor who embellishes the ensemble is Yadav; he makes the most of his limited screen-time.
#3
The filming locations accentuate the narrative
Ghamasaan was reportedly shot in the rugged terrains of Dholpur, Bundelkhand, and Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh.
Warsi learned Bundeli and gained weight to bring authenticity to the role.
The team's efforts to ensure realistic storytelling glisten on-screen, and you're transported to this unpredictable world within minutes.
You know how the story will end, but you want to keep watching.
#4
The pace is decent and the film does not drag
With Ghamasaan, Dhulia continues his tradition of telling stories set in the hinterlands.
At 149 minutes, the film seldom drags, and the director even finds room for humor.
However, it could have blossomed further if Aditya's character were better fleshed out and the screenplay gave Aparna more screen time and agency.
The transition between scenes is also jarring initially.
Verdict
Predictable, but an enjoyable watch; 3/5 stars
Ghamasaan was originally shot for theaters and has finally been released on OTT after a two-year delay.
But this doesn't diminish its rooted storytelling and rustic appeal.
With a fast-paced screenplay and authentic performances from the leads, Ghamasaan makes for a largely enjoyable experience.
It might not deliver anything groundbreaking, but it has enough spunk and thrills to keep you engrossed.
3/5 stars.