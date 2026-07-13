'Pritam and Pedro': Vir Hirani pens heartfelt note for Arshad
What's the story
Vir Hirani, the son of renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, recently made his acting debut with Pritam and Pedro. The show has been receiving positive reviews since its release on JioHotstar. In a recent Instagram post, Hirani expressed his gratitude toward co-star Arshad Warsi for his constant support and guidance during this debut project.
Emotional tribute
'Having you by my side made all the difference'
Hirani shared a picture with Warsi on Instagram and wrote, "Dearest Arshad Sir, stepping into my first project was exciting... but also scary. Having you by my side made all the difference."
He further added, "You constantly guided me and encouraged me, and somehow made me feel like every suggestion of yours was my own idea. Pedro style. Never taking the credit."
Narrative
'Pritam and Pedro' weaves a tale of unlikely partnership
Pritam and Pedro tells the story of an unlikely partnership between an old-school Goan cop, Pedro Gonsalves (Warsi), and a tech-savvy engineering dropout, Pritam Parker (Hirani).
The duo gets embroiled in a world of cybercrime while trying to find Pritam's grandfather's missing tape recorder.
The six-episode thriller also stars Boman Irani and Mona Singh.