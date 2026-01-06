'Deeply hurt': Priyadarshan reacts to Arshad Warsi's 'Hulchul' complaints

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has reacted to actor Arshad Warsi 's recent claims of a "bad experience" while working on the 2004 comedy film, Hulchul. In an interview with The Lallantop, Warsi said he was promised a much bigger role than what he eventually got. He also recalled being confused about his wardrobe and joking about being given an oversized shirt.

Director's reaction 'I was very upset...' Priyadarshan, who is currently busy with the post-production of his upcoming film Haiwaan, has reacted to Warsi's claims. He told Mid-Day, "I was very upset [when I read what he said]. I could be wrong and maybe it has been misinterpreted, but if he has [complained], I am shocked." "After the release, he called and told me, 'Priyan sir, I never thought that I would get this kind of appreciation.'"

Director's statement 'Hulchul' was a big hit, but Arshad said...' Priyadarshan added, "Hulchul was a big hit, but Arshad said it was a flop film. That has pained me; why would he say that when it was one of my hit films?" "People loved and appreciated his performance in Hulchul. I am very upset and deeply hurt by these accusations from Arshad. He had no reason to complain."