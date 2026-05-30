Artists criticize Amazon AI fund 'Cupcake & Friends' 'Punky Duck'
Entertainment
Amazon rolled out its AI Animation Fund in May 2026 to make animated shows for Prime Video faster using generative AI, but it's already facing serious pushback.
Two series, Cupcake & Friends and Punky Duck, have sparked controversy, with artists raising concerns about consent and the impact of AI on creative work.
Brantz alleges Buzzfeed misuse, Gutierrez exits
Loryn Brantz, creator of Good Advice Cupcake, says Buzzfeed used her character in Cupcake & Friends without her permission, calling it "an assault on artists everywhere."
Meanwhile, Jorge R Gutierrez left the Punky Duck project after receiving threats for his involvement with AI; he apologized and said he wanted to highlight artists' roles but now plans to rethink working with these technologies.