Artists criticize Amazon AI fund 'Cupcake & Friends' 'Punky Duck'

Brantz alleges Buzzfeed misuse, Gutierrez exits

Loryn Brantz, creator of Good Advice Cupcake, says Buzzfeed used her character in Cupcake & Friends without her permission, calling it "an assault on artists everywhere."

Meanwhile, Jorge R Gutierrez left the Punky Duck project after receiving threats for his involvement with AI; he apologized and said he wanted to highlight artists' roles but now plans to rethink working with these technologies.