Artists including Michaels and McBride quit Freedom 250 over politics
The Freedom 250 concerts, meant to mark 250 years of US independence, are suddenly in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.
Several big names, including Bret Michaels (Poison), Martina McBride, Young MC, Morris Day and the Time, and the Commodores, have dropped out, with some citing political disagreements.
What started as a nonpartisan party has gotten "much more divisive," Michaels shared.
Only 4 Freedom 250 acts scheduled
With most artists gone, only Vanilla Ice, C C Music Factory, Flo Rida, and one member of Milli Vanilli are still set to perform.
The event's link to a Trump-backed White House task force stirred backlash and even some jokes from Democrats trolling the event.
Now, Freedom 250 is less about music and more about politics, and the lineup is looking pretty thin.