Artists including Michaels and McBride quit Freedom 250 over politics

Only 4 Freedom 250 acts scheduled

With most artists gone, only Vanilla Ice, C C Music Factory, Flo Rida, and one member of Milli Vanilli are still set to perform.

The event's link to a Trump-backed White House task force stirred backlash and even some jokes from Democrats trolling the event.

Now, Freedom 250 is less about music and more about politics, and the lineup is looking pretty thin.