Arundhati Roy's memoir makes Women's Prize for Nonfiction short list
Entertainment
Arundhati Roy is in the spotlight again: her memoir, Mother Mary Comes to Me, just made the short list for the 2026 Women's Prize for Nonfiction.
The book dives into her childhood in Kerala and her layered relationship with her mother, Mary Roy, who famously fought (and won) a Supreme Court case that secured equal inheritance rights for Syrian Christian women back in 1986.
Other titles on the short list
The short list also features five other books exploring themes like migration and creativity: Look out for titles by Lyse Doucet, Daisy Fancourt, Judith Mackrell, Jane Rogoyska, and Ece Temelkuran.
Judge Thangam Debbonaire described these picks as "timely and timeless."
The winner scores £30,000 when it's announced on June 11.