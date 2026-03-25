Arundhati Roy's memoir makes Women's Prize for Nonfiction short list Entertainment Mar 25, 2026

Arundhati Roy is in the spotlight again: her memoir, Mother Mary Comes to Me, just made the short list for the 2026 Women's Prize for Nonfiction.

The book dives into her childhood in Kerala and her layered relationship with her mother, Mary Roy, who famously fought (and won) a Supreme Court case that secured equal inheritance rights for Syrian Christian women back in 1986.