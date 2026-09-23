'Monster': Arvind Swamy films extensive action scenes with Salman
What's the story
Actor Arvind Swamy, who plays the antagonist in Salman Khan's upcoming action entertainer Monster, is currently shooting for an extensive 10-day schedule in Mumbai. The actor, as per Pinkvilla, is filming several important portions with Khan, including action sequences that are expected to be among the key highlights of this leg of the shoot.
Character dynamics
Khan and Swamy's characters share a cat-and-mouse relationship
A source told Pinkvilla, "Arvind Swamy has started shooting for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai, and the team has been working extensively on the choreography and execution of these sequences."
"There is a lot of preparation going into making these portions visually impactful."
The source added that Swamy's character shares a cat-and-mouse relationship with Khan's character.
Action-packed scenes
Train-based action sequence being shot in Mumbai
The source further revealed that Swamy's shoot schedule includes solo portions after his three-day shoot with Khan.
"They are presently filming a huge train-based action sequence, which is being mounted on a massive scale."
The Mumbai schedule is said to be an important one for the film, with the team putting considerable effort into the action blocks and overall scale.
Actor's involvement
Khan is closely involved with action portions
Interestingly, Khan is said to be equally dedicated to the shoot and is closely involved in overseeing the action portions.
The source confirmed, "Salman is very dedicated on the sets and is confident about the content."
"The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make Monster a massive actioner, and every sequence is being worked on with that scale in mind."
Monster also stars Nayanthara and will reportedly release on Eid 2027.