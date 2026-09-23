Salman Khan's body double resumes 'Monster' shoot after heart surgery
What's the story
Parvez Kazi, the body double of Salman Khan, has reportedly returned to the sets of the upcoming film Monster. He had undergone a heart procedure in August and is now back on his feet. Kazi has been Khan's body double for projects like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3, Bharat, Dabangg 3, and Radhe. His return comes at a crucial time as the team is currently shooting an important train fight sequence for the film.
Importance
Details of the train fight sequence in 'Monster'
A source from the set told Mid-Day that director Vamshi Paidipally has envisioned the train fight sequence as a high-octane scene where Khan's character fights off a group of villains.
The source said, "It's a fairly complicated train sequence, with a lot of movement and coordination."
Expertise
Kazi's experience is an asset to the team
Kazi's familiarity with Khan's style and approach to every scene is what makes him an invaluable asset to the team.
The source added, "Parvez knows exactly how Salman would approach every beat, which is why his presence is so valuable."
The scene is currently being shot at a set in Aarey Colony, Goregaon.