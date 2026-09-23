Aryan Khan's 'Bads of Bollywood 2' starts shooting in March?
What's the story
The second season of Aryan Khan's Netflix series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, will reportedly commence production in March 2027. All the recurring cast members and the principal ensemble from the first season are expected to return for this new chapter, reported Variety India. The show marked Khan's directorial and writing debut, with Gauri Khan producing it under Red Chillies Entertainment.
Cast reunion
Cast of 'The Bads of Bollywood' Season 2
The second season will bring back the main cast from the first season, including Lakshya as Aasmaan Singh, Sahher Bambba as Karishma Talvar, Bobby Deol as Ajay Talvar, Raghav Juyal as Parvaiz, and Anya Singh as Sanya.
Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari and Rajat Bedi are also expected to return.
The first season followed Aasmaan's journey through Bollywood's power structures, rivalries, and legacy families.
Production details
Production timeline and plot twist in S01
The production timeline for the second season of The Ba***ds of Bollywood comes after writer Bilal Siddiqi confirmed in August that talks were on for a second season. However, he didn't confirm an official renewal.
The first season ended with Aasmaan and Karishma planning to elope with Parvaiz's help while Ajay chased them, leading to a plot twist.