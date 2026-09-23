Aryan Khan's 'Bads of Bollywood 2' starts shooting in March?

The second season will bring back the main cast from the first season, including Lakshya as Aasmaan Singh, Sahher Bambba as Karishma Talvar, Bobby Deol as Ajay Talvar, Raghav Juyal as Parvaiz, and Anya Singh as Sanya.

Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari and Rajat Bedi are also expected to return.

The first season followed Aasmaan's journey through Bollywood's power structures, rivalries, and legacy families.