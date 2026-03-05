HBO's US arm reaches out to Aryan Khan: Report

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan 's son, Aryan Khan , made a splash with his directorial debut in the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show, which offered an insider's perspective on the Hindi film industry, has reportedly piqued the interest of HBO . According to India Today, the US team of HBO has reached out to Aryan after watching his show and expressed their desire for a collaboration.

Proposal details Aryan yet to finalize the deal Sources told India Today that HBO was impressed by The Ba***ds of Bollywood's tone and writing. They are now keen to collaborate with Aryan on new series concepts for their network. The role being discussed is that of Creative Head and Creative Producer, which would put him at the center of the project's creative direction. However, Aryan has yet to commit to the proposal as he seeks more clarity on HBO's expectations.

Other offers Aryan's growing offer list In the last three months, Aryan has reportedly received nearly 20 offers from various Indian and US-based studios and executive production houses. While several discussions are still in progress, HBO's proposal is being seen as particularly important due to the scale and positioning of the role.

