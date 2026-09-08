Asha Bhosle's final song released on her birth anniversary
What's the story
The last playback song of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, titled Ae Meri Zindagi, was released on Tuesday (September 8) to mark her birth anniversary. The track was unveiled as part of the upcoming film Om Ka Hari's album launch. The album consists of songs sung by Amit Kumar, Paresh Pahuja, and Raghubir Yadav. It has been composed by Rajieve Sarang with lyrics penned by Pradeep Sharma Khusro.
Director's statement
'Not just releasing a song; we're celebrating Asha ji'
Harish Vyas, the director of Om Ka Hari, expressed his gratitude for Bhosle's contribution to the film.
He said, "Launching this song on Asha Ji's birthday feels incredibly special." "I feel blessed that Om Ka Hari gets to carry a little piece of her musical legacy forward. Today, we are not just releasing a song; we are celebrating Asha Ji."
The film is set to hit theaters on September 18.
Song release
Music video features glimpses of Bhosle recording the song
The music video for Ae Meri Zindagi features not just the song but also glimpses of Bhosle recording it in the studio. The behind-the-scenes footage adds a special touch to the release, making it even more memorable for fans.
In a clip from the video, Bhosle can be seen recalling how she came on board for this song. She said she loved the track so much that she immediately agreed to sing it without asking any questions.
Film details
More about 'Om Ka Hari'
Om Ka Hari, a father-son drama directed by Vyas, also stars Anshuman Jha and Soni Razdan in key roles.
The film is produced by First Ray Films and will be released on September 18.
Bhosle, who passed away in April this year at the age of 92, had recorded the song in late 2023.