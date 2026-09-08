Asha Bhosle's final song released on her birth anniversary

Harish Vyas, the director of Om Ka Hari, expressed his gratitude for Bhosle's contribution to the film.

He said, "Launching this song on Asha Ji's birthday feels incredibly special." "I feel blessed that Om Ka Hari gets to carry a little piece of her musical legacy forward. Today, we are not just releasing a song; we are celebrating Asha Ji."

The film is set to hit theaters on September 18.