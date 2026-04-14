Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai pens an emotional tribute to her

Zanai Bhosle, the granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle , has penned an emotional tribute to her late grandmother on Instagram . The veteran playback singer was cremated with full state honors at Mumbai's Shivaji Park crematorium on Monday. Bhosle shared a throwback video of the icon singing Dil Cheez Kya Hai.

Cherished memories 'Who am I supposed to wake up and...' In her post on Tuesday, Bhosle wrote, "As I wake up this morning, I realize I have lost my partner in crime, my best friend, a person who completed my entire world and the first person to hold me when I was born." "What do I do now? Who am I supposed to wake up and give a hug to in the morning and have chai with?" "Who's going to be waiting for me everyday when I come home..."

Personal loss 'I have lost the love of my life...' Bhosle further wrote, "These are just a few things to remember her by, but to all those who have felt this loss with me, remember that she was and is the definition of LIFE and LAUGHTER." "I believe she's going to comeback to me very soon, because that is what she promised me and told me always!!" "I have lost the love of my life and there is no bigger grief in the world."

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