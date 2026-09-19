Asha Negi responds to Rohit Roy calling TV 'dustbin medium'
What's the story
Actor Asha Negi has responded to actor Rohit Roy's recent criticism of television actors. In an interview, Roy had called TV a "dustbin medium" and claimed that film stars possess a certain level of "style and class" that television actors lack. Speaking to IANS, Negi said she didn't know what led to such comments but stressed her gratitude toward television for her success.
Negi's response
'What type of frustration they have experienced?'
Negi said, "I don't know what the intention was behind it, what people go through."
"What type of frustration they have experienced? I cannot comment on what he said."
She credited her success to television and her role in Pavitra Rishta with Ankita Lokhande and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
She added, "But for me personally, television has given me everything."
Career gratitude
'I don't think OTT or cinema would be...'
Negi further said, "I became a household name because of television, and till today people still call me Purvi, my character name from Pavitra Rishta."
"So, if they remember till now, it is because of television...I will always be grateful to television for giving me what I have today."
"I don't think OTT or cinema would be able to give me."
New project
Negi stars in 'Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot'
Negi is currently starring in the horror-comedy series Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot.
The show, which premiered on JioHotstar on September 11, combines ancient folklore with haunted mysteries.
The series also stars Vishal Vashishtha as Baba and follows Alisha Nigam, a neuropsychology expert who sets out to find her missing father.