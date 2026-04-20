Asha Bhosle's ashes immersed in Ganga

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle , who passed away on April 12 at the age of 92, was cremated with state honors at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on April 13. Her ashes were immersed in the Ganga River at Varanasi on Monday (April 20), per her final wishes. The ceremony was performed by her son, Anand , and granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.

Immersion ceremony Zanai broke down during the rituals A week after the last rites, the family performed the immersion ceremony on the banks of the holy Ganga River. The rituals were performed as per Bhosle's wishes, with prayers and traditional rites being carried out. Zanai was reportedly seen breaking down while performing the ceremonies.

Final farewell Bhosle's funeral witnessed huge turnout Bhosle's funeral was attended by fans, political leaders, film industry figures, and common people. Her mortal remains were kept at her residence in Lower Parel for visitors from the music fraternity, artists, and politicians to pay their respects. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were present at the ceremony.

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