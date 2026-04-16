How much will Asha Bhosle's son Anand inherit?

The legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle , who passed away on April 12 at the age of 92, has left behind a massive cultural and financial legacy. With a career spanning over seven decades and over 12,000 songs in more than 20 languages, her influence on Indian music is immeasurable. But beyond music, she also built a substantial business and asset portfolio that now passes to her family.

Wealth breakdown Estimating Bhosle's net worth According to a report by DNA, Bhosle's net worth has been widely debated. Reports suggest her wealth could range between ₹200-250 crore. The exact amount will depend upon how her real estate, other investments, and royalties are valued. So, going by this estimate, Bhosle's son Anand Bhosle could inherit assets worth up to ₹200 crore or more.

Asset details Real estate and restaurant chain Bhosle's primary residence at Prabhukunj on Pedder Road in South Mumbai is one of her most valuable assets. This area is home to celebrities and industrialists, and properties there command extremely high prices. She also owned a luxury apartment in Pune, which was reportedly sold in July last year. Her restaurant chain Asha's, launched in Dubai in 2002, has also become a successful global venture with outlets across the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UK.

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Legacy continuation Ongoing royalties and brand management Apart from her physical assets, Bhosle's musical catalogue continues to earn royalties from streaming platforms, films, and licensing deals. Her son Anand will also be inheriting these ongoing music royalties and investments. Additionally, he will be responsible for managing the Asha's restaurant chain and the global brand recognition that comes with it. Notably, the legend kept working until very recently, with her last project being a collaboration with the British band Gorillaz on their 2026 album The Mountain.

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