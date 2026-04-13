Who was Hemant, Asha Bhosle's son, who succumbed to cancer?

The demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle on April 12, at the age of 92, has once again brought her remarkable musical journey into focus. However, it also brings back memories of the personal tragedies she faced. One such heartbreaking moment was the death of her eldest son Hemant Bhosle in 2015 after a long battle with cancer. This loss came years after another irreparable tragedy in their family- her daughter Varsha's suicide in 2012.

Career transition Hemant was a trained pilot Named after the iconic singer-composer Hemant Kumar, Hemant initially chose a different career path. He spent a major part of his early life as a pilot, far removed from the musical world his family belonged to. But eventually, he was drawn into music and left his aviation career behind to pursue composition in Bollywood as a music director.

Musical legacy His work included hit song 'Aji Kaho Kya Haal Hai' Hemant may not have achieved the same level of fame as his mother, but he left a mark in the industry with his work. One of his most famous contributions was to the soundtrack of Anpadh. Songs like Aji Kaho Kya Haal Hai, picturized on Vijendra Ghatke and Zarina Wahab, and Salamat Raho Tum, featuring Ashok Kumar and Sarika, highlighted his musical talent.

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Last days He lost his battle with cancer in 2015 In his later years, Hemant moved to Scotland where he spent his final days. It was there that he fought cancer and ultimately lost the battle in 2015 at the age of 66. His death left a huge void in the Bhosle family, especially for Asha Bhosle, who had already been through so much personal loss.

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