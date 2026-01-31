'Ashakal Aayiram': Jayaram-Kalidas reunite after 22 years
The trailer for Ashakal Aayiram just dropped, bringing Malayalam cinema's real-life father-son duo, Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram, back together on screen after more than two decades.
They reunited in Malayalam after more than two decades since the release of their celebrated Malayalam film Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum, though the father-son duo later collaborated on the Tamil film Putham Pudhu Kaalai.
Catch this reunion when the movie hits theaters on February 6, 2026.
Trailer: What to expect from the film
Kalidas plays an aspiring actor whose big dreams get a reality check from his skeptical dad (Jayaram).
The trailer is full of playful clashes and heartfelt moments between the two—expect plenty of laughs and some touching family vibes.
Directed by G Prajith, it looks like a feel-good watch.
Supporting cast, crew, and music
Ashakal Aayiram also features Asha Sharath, Sharafudheen, Ishani Krishna, Kunchan, and Ramesh Pisharody.
The script comes from Aravind Rajendran and Jude Anthany Joseph, with music by Sanal Dev.