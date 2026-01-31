'Ashakal Aayiram': Jayaram-Kalidas reunite after 22 years Entertainment Jan 31, 2026

The trailer for Ashakal Aayiram just dropped, bringing Malayalam cinema's real-life father-son duo, Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram, back together on screen after more than two decades.

They reunited in Malayalam after more than two decades since the release of their celebrated Malayalam film Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum, though the father-son duo later collaborated on the Tamil film Putham Pudhu Kaalai.

Catch this reunion when the movie hits theaters on February 6, 2026.