Ashika Padukone calls Star Plus's crossover "emotional" and "magical"
Ashika Padukone, who plays Deepa in Shehzaadi Hai Tu Dil Ki, says the new Star Plus crossover event, Shehzade Shehzadi Le Jayenge, has been "a truly special journey" for her.
The show brings together fan-favorite couples from different series to help Deepa figure out her feelings for Karthik through games and celebrations.
All your favorite shows in 1 place
This special episode is all about mixing up the cast—so you'll see familiar faces teaming up for fun challenges and a lot of heartwarming moments.
Ashika described the first dance as "unforgettable" thanks to its magical vibe and music.
Fun behind the scenes
Ashika shared that filming was full of laughter and bonding between actors.
She gave a shoutout to co-star Sachin for his energy (and Karthik's hilarious attempts at helping with her makeup and saree).
Overall, she says working with everyone made it feel extra close to her heart.