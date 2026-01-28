Ashika Padukone calls Star Plus's crossover "emotional" and "magical" Entertainment Jan 28, 2026

Ashika Padukone, who plays Deepa in Shehzaadi Hai Tu Dil Ki, says the new Star Plus crossover event, Shehzade Shehzadi Le Jayenge, has been "a truly special journey" for her.

The show brings together fan-favorite couples from different series to help Deepa figure out her feelings for Karthik through games and celebrations.