Ashish Chanchlani's 'College Fest' on Prime Video turns heads
Entertainment
Prime Video just dropped its 2026 lineup, and < em>College Fest is turning heads: a horror-comedy film set in an engineering college during a zombie apocalypse.
Directed by Vaibhav Bandhoo and produced by Vijay Koshy, the film has already been called "exciting" by trade analyst Tarun Adarsh.
Chanchlani's big streaming debut
This marks Ashish Chanchlani's big Prime Video debut, blending campus drama with zombies, a fresh addition to Indian streaming.
Fans are buzzing with comments expressing excitement.
Plus, after his hit horror-comedy Ekaki (whose final episode received a 9.4/10 on IMDb), Chanchlani seems right at home with this quirky mix of scares and laughs.