Ashish Kapoor thanks judiciary after getting bail in rape case

TV actor Ashish Kapoor has expressed relief and gratitude after being granted bail in an alleged rape case . The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor took to his Instagram Stories to share a lengthy note, thanking the judiciary for serving justice. "This experience has been a powerful reminder of the strength of our democracy & the principles enshrined in our constitution," he wrote.

Legal faith 'This is a testament that truth will always prevail' Kapoor further stressed his faith in the legal system, saying, "I have full faith in the legal system, and this outcome has only strengthened that belief." He added that the "diligent work of everybody ensured that justice was served and the truth was brought to light." "This is a testament that truth will always prevail," he wrote.

Support appreciation Kapoor thanked his supporters Kapoor also expressed his gratitude toward those who supported him during this challenging time. "I want to thank everyone who supported me during this tough time & express my profound appreciation for a system that protects the rights of every citizen." Earlier this month, he was arrested in Pune after a woman alleged that he sexually assaulted her during a house party in Delhi in August.

Allegations FIR was registered on August 11 The woman initially claimed that Kapoor, his friend who hosted the party, and two unidentified men had sexually assaulted her. She later revised her statement, alleging that Kapoor was the only one who raped her. On August 11, an FIR was filed against Kapoor, his friend, the friend's wife, and two unidentified men. Kapoor was granted bail on September 12 on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh.