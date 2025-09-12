TV actor Ashish Kapoor granted bail in sexual assault case

Indian television actor Ashish Kapoor, known for acting in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Dekha Ek Khwaab, has been granted bail by Delhi's Tis Hazari Court. The actor was arrested in early September after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her at a party in Delhi in August. The court noted that Kapoor is a permanent Delhi resident with a clean record and is no longer required for the investigation.

Bail details 'No searches, as per the law, were carried out' The Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Bhupinder Singh granted bail to Kapoor on the condition that he furnishes a bail bond of ₹1L. The court highlighted shortcomings in the investigation: "Despite having been taken on PC remand, no sincere efforts were made to recover the mobile phone. No searches, as per the law, were carried out." For context, the victim had alleged that her phone was snatched from her during the assault, and it is yet to be found.

Case details Kapoor accused of drugging and raping woman Kapoor was taken into custody following allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in a washroom during a house party in Delhi. The woman, who works at a private firm and lives in Punjabi Bagh, alleged that she was drugged and gang-raped by several people at the party. However, she later amended her statement, saying Kapoor was the only one who assaulted her.