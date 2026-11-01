Ashokkumar denies political ties to alleged ₹634cr scam on Instagram
Entertainment
Television actress Janani Ashokkumar, known for Ayutha Ezhuthu and Mouna Raagam, has firmly denied being linked to an alleged ₹634 crore scam.
On Instagram, she clarified, "I have never been associated with a political party, nor have I maintained personal friendships with politicians," and urged the media to double-check facts before publishing such claims.
Ashokkumar urges responsible reporting
Janani also opened up about how false stories can damage years of hard work.
She questioned, "What is the point of striving to be an independent woman... if a false story repeated online can overshadow all of it?"
Her message was clear: responsible reporting matters, especially when someone's career and dignity are on the line.