Ashton Kutcher's Sound Ventures invests $435 million in AI firm Anthropic
Ashton Kutcher, best known for his Hollywood roles, is making serious moves in the tech world. His firm, Sound Ventures, just put $435 million into AI company Anthropic, whose stake in Anthropic was recently estimated to be worth about $7 billion.
If Anthropic's upcoming IPO goes well, that number (and the firm's stake) could climb even higher.
Ashton Kutcher's early bets earned millions
Kutcher started investing in tech back in 2009 with Skype and quickly saw big wins: his early bets on Spotify and Uber turned small investments into millions.
He also backed Airbnb in 2011 through Kutcher and A-Grade Investments, and OpenAI through Sound Ventures, helping grow his net worth past $200 million.
Even after stepping down as partner in July to become a senior adviser, his smart picks keep paying off.