Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker to reunite for Lala Amarnath biopic?

25 years after their iconic collaboration on Lagaan, actor Aamir Khan and director Ashutosh Gowariker are reportedly reuniting for a new sports drama. The film will be based on the life of the legendary Indian cricketer Lala Amarnath, reported Pinkvilla. The project is currently in its advanced scripting stage with multiple reading sessions already completed.

Plot details Script backed by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi The upcoming film will reportedly be an emotional sports drama set against the backdrop of the 1947 Indo-Pak partition. The story will focus on Amarnath's life and journey as one of India's most respected cricketers. The script has also received creative inputs from filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi, reported Pinkvilla.

Career progression Film to mark Khan's return to cricket genre This film will mark Khan's return to the cricket genre after Lagaan, which remains one of Indian cinema's most loved sports dramas. A source told the outlet, "The makers are aiming to take the film on floors by the end of this year with the intent to begin shooting around September 2026." "Apart from Aamir Khan, another leading actor is expected to come on board to play the parallel lead, the role of Lala Amarnath's closest friend."

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