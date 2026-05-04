Vicky Kaushal to join Aamir Khan in '3 Idiots' sequel?

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is reportedly in advanced talks to join the cast of 4 Idiots, the much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster film 3 Idiots . The new installment will feature Aamir Khan , R Madhavan , and Sharman Joshi reprising their roles from the original. If confirmed, this would be one of the biggest casting announcements in recent times.

Character details Kaushal's addition will bring fresh perspective to story Kaushal, who has previously worked with director Rajkumar Hirani on Sanju and Dunki, is reportedly excited about the script of 4 Idiots. Sources told Pinkvilla that his character will add an "emotional and fresh narrative" to the story. "Kaushal is keen on sharing screen space with Aamir Khan and contributing to a franchise that enjoys immense recall value," added the source.

Agreement details 'Multiple meetings' held between Kaushal, Khan, Hirani The source further revealed that "multiple meetings" between Kaushal, Khan, and Hirani have already taken place. "Vicky has verbally agreed to play the part of 4th Idiot, though the timelines have to align for the entire ensemble," they added. Before starting this new project, Kaushal will complete his commitments for Mahavatar which is expected to go on floors soon and will require a lengthy shooting schedule.

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Plot progression What we know about '4 Idiots' Khan recently confirmed the development of 4 Idiots and hinted at a storyline that will take a 10-year leap from where 3 Idiots left off. This time jump is expected to delve into the evolved lives of the beloved characters while introducing new conflicts. The film is currently in the writing stage with Hirani and his long-time collaborator Abhijat Joshi working on the screenplay.

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