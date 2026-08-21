Ashutosh Parida to receive Sarala Puraskar 2026 'Bishwas De Pruthwi'

Odia poet, essayist, and former scientist at CSIR-IMMT Ashutosh Parida will receive the 2026 Sarala Puraskar for his poetry collection Bishwas De Pruthwi, which was adjudged as an inspiring compendium by IMPaCT.

The honor comes from IMPaCT, the charitable arm of IMFA, and highlights Parida's standout work among seven shortlisted entries across poetry, novels, stories, and drama.