Ashutosh Parida to receive Sarala Puraskar 2026 'Bishwas De Pruthwi'
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Odia poet, essayist, and former scientist at CSIR-IMMT Ashutosh Parida will receive the 2026 Sarala Puraskar for his poetry collection Bishwas De Pruthwi, which was adjudged as an inspiring compendium by IMPaCT.
The honor comes from IMPaCT, the charitable arm of IMFA, and highlights Parida's standout work among seven shortlisted entries across poetry, novels, stories, and drama.
Parida to receive citation and 7L
Parida will receive a citation, a copper plaque, and ₹7 lakh at a ceremony in Bhubaneswar on October 25.
Also announced: this year's Ila-Bansidhar Panda Kala Samman goes to Odissi maestro Guru Durga Charan Ranbir and Padma Shri and Shri Damodar Behera, Sculptor and Art Educator, for their lifetime contributions to the arts.